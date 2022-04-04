Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,033,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

