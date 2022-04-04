Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.17.

ADVM stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

