Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

AMD opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

