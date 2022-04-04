Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

