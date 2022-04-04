Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.41.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.