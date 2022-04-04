Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.41.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
