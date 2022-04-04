Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.48 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

