Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:ADMP remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

