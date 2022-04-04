ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACVA. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 73.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.83.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.