Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acushnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Acushnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.