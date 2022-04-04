Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

