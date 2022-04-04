Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ACCD stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

