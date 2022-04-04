ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 2nd

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 96.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.