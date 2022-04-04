Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.75.

Abiomed stock opened at $338.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.39.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Abiomed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

