Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,010. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 255,454 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,179 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.