A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

AOS opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.79.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

