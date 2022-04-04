A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of AMRK opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 88,776 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

