$703.32 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will announce $703.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

