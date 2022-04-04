5,988 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.