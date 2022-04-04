5,036 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $75.83 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

