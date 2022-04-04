4,330 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,330 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $31,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LPX stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.
LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.