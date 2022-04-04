4,330 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,330 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $31,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.