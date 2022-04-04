41,739 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

