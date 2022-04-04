$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will report $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.54 billion. Square reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

SQ stock traded up $11.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.19. 15,531,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,184,529. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.35 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,697,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.