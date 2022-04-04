$4.22 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to post $4.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.88 million and the lowest is $3.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $50.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.01 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

In related news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $51,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

