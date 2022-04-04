3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.
Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.69 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
