3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.69 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.31.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.