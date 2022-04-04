354,941 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,587,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NOVT stock opened at $141.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.86.
NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Novanta Profile (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
