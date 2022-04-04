$305.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will announce $305.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $219.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after buying an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 88,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,749. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.12. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.