$305.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will announce $305.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $219.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after buying an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTD traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 88,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,749. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.12. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
