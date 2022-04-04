-$3.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($3.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.86). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.60. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

