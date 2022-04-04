2,834 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.27 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.