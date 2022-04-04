2,600 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

