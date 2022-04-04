$252.04 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will announce $252.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.85 million and the highest is $254.10 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $235.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 776,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.