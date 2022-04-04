$24.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.82 billion and the highest is $30.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $22.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $117.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.44 billion to $146.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $118.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.04 billion to $140.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $411,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

