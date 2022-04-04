2,369 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $121.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $130.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

