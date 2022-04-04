20,566 Shares in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 74,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 122.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

CLBK stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

