20,335 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $934.58 million, a P/E ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

