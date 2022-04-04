$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

CMS traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,400. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

