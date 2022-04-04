$2.09 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.17 million. KemPharm reported sales of $12.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $19.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $25.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.57 million to $69.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPH. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 5,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

