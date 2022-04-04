$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.87.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $68.47. 1,204,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

