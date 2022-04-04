1irstcoin (FST) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $680,715.05 and approximately $4,102.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

