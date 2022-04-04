1,900 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $234.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.85 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day moving average of $257.38.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

