17,515 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $125.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

