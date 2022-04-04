1,567 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,567 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $253.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

