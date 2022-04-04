15,254 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,073,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,606.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,354 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,279,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 968,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 872,669 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

