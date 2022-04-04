1,434 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $118.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average is $191.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

