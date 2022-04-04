11,507 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

