1,039 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $210.15 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.