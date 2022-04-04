0Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $97,612.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $29.41 million and $97,612.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

