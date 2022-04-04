$0.97 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 72,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

