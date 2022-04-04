$0.74 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 230.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

