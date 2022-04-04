-$0.69 EPS Expected for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chinook Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,630 shares of company stock valued at $124,761 in the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

