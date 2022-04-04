$0.63 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.78. Graco posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 828,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Graco has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

